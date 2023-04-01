Weekend Starts Stormy; Ends Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday morning, rain and storms will be back in the forecast, and some of those storms could be on the strong side. We expect the main severe weather concerns to be pretty low, but we’ll still keep an eye on storms in the 8 AM to 2 AM ET time-frame, and encourage you to stay alert too! Highs will top out in the lower 80s in the afternoon and it will dry out for the late afternoon, evening, and night. Sunday will be a dry day with sun and clouds and highs back in the low to mid 70s. Next week promises to be a bit unsettled with a good chance of rain and storms again on Monday, and lower rain chances (10-20%) for Tuesday through Thursday. Good Friday and into next Saturday look like another chance of rain and thunderstorms before things dry out by Easter Sunday. Temperatures next week on the drier days will climb back into the mid 80s, and we might even see some upper 80s in the warmer spots! We’ll fine-tune the timing and coverage of rain for Easter weekend as we get closer.

