Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Weekend Starts Stormy; Ends Dry

Derek’s Forecast!
Turning cooler Saturday night and Sunday morning as we dry out.
Turning cooler Saturday night and Sunday morning as we dry out.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday morning, rain and storms will be back in the forecast, and some of those storms could be on the strong side. We expect the main severe weather concerns to be pretty low, but we’ll still keep an eye on storms in the 8 AM to 2 AM ET time-frame, and encourage you to stay alert too! Highs will top out in the lower 80s in the afternoon and it will dry out for the late afternoon, evening, and night. Sunday will be a dry day with sun and clouds and highs back in the low to mid 70s. Next week promises to be a bit unsettled with a good chance of rain and storms again on Monday, and lower rain chances (10-20%) for Tuesday through Thursday. Good Friday and into next Saturday look like another chance of rain and thunderstorms before things dry out by Easter Sunday. Temperatures next week on the drier days will climb back into the mid 80s, and we might even see some upper 80s in the warmer spots! We’ll fine-tune the timing and coverage of rain for Easter weekend as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Joy Road murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested

Latest News

The 80s are back today.
Toasty temperatures return, Rain around part of Saturday
Warmer 70s and 80s are here for a while. Watch for some rain and a few storms Saturday.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
A significant level 3 to 4 risk of severe weather stretches rom northern Mississippi and...
Warm End to the Week; Rain Returns for Saturday
Sunny with highs in the mid 70s today.
Warming up before weekend rain chances