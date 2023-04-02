Community Bank & Trust hosts 2nd annual LaGrange Easter egg hunt

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday morning’s rain moved out just in time for the 2nd annual Community Bank & Trust Easter Egg Hunt in LaGrange.

More than 20,000 plastic eggs, stuffed with candy and cash, were spread out across Boyd Park.

More than one hundred kids participated in three separate hunts grouped by age groups. Food trucks, shaved ice vendors and even balloon animal artists kept kids busy between the egg hunts.

Leaders at Community Bank and Trust say today’s event is about giving back to the people of LaGrange.

“We’re the only community bank left in Lagrange and we’re here because of the community and all through the ups and downs of community has always supported us,” said Community Bank & Trust’s Bill Stump. “And again, we’re one of the last banks. We are the only bank. We still answer the phone. You know, you don’t have to you call your an answering machine, you call us. We’re here. We live here. We go to church with you. We go to a grocery store with you. So we are part of the community,” said Stump.

Community Bank & Trust is a locally-owned community bank headquartered at 201 Broad street in LaGrange.

