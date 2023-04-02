Business Break
Rain and Storms for the Valley Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage will be high for the entire afternoon.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A calm and sunny Sunday will turn to clouds and storms overnight. Have the rain gear by the door as you head out for work or school tomorrow because we are in store for a very soggy Monday. Rain coverage will peak at 70-80% Monday afternoon as a warm front moves in from the southwest. Fortunately, we won’t see the warm temperatures just yet, so you can expect highs around the mid 70s again. However, as this disturbance moves through we will see a chance at a few strong storms, especially south and west of HWY 280. This will bring threats of flash flooding, high wind, and a few strong storms as it pushes through. Things will dry out overnight and we won’t see much rain Tuesday and Wednesday. What we will see is a very quick warm up behind the warm front. Temps Tuesday will reach into the mid 80s and Wednesday will bring widespread upper 80s and even a few low 90s! Things will start to cool a little as we head towards the end of the week and more rain returns. This next front will stall out just to our south making for a wet Easter weekend. About half of us will see rain each day Friday through Sunday, but highs will be a little more seasonable in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

