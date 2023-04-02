Staying Dry Today, but Rain on the Way Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sun and calmer conditions return to the Valley today after the storms yesterday! Temperatures will warm up to the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sadly the sunshine and 70s aren’t planning to hang around long at all. Monday we expect a decent coverage of rain that will bring rain late tomorrow morning into the early evening hours. This rain system isn’t expected to bring any kind of severe weather to the Valley and temps will be in the mid-70s. Tuesday, the temperatures jump to the mid-80 for the forecasted high, that’s a 10-degree difference from the high expected Monday! This is due to a warm front that will come from the Gulf of Mexico bringing very warmer and muggy conditions. The mid to upper 80s will hang out for the middle of the work week. We will have a low-end rain chance throughout most of next week before a better coverage of rain is anticipated next Friday and Saturday. At the moment Easter weather is looking favorable with a low chance of rain and mild temperatures!

