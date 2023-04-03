Business Break
Alabama high-speed chase beginning in Lanett results in arrest of wanted man

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A high-speed chase beginning in Lanett and going through numerous Alabama counties ends in a wanted man’s arrest.

According to the Lanett Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on a black 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Carlton Lampley, Jr., of Opelika, near the 500 block of Veteran Memorial Parkway.

At least six law enforcement agencies wanted Lampley for various charges. As a result, the suspect sped up in an attempt to escape officials when officers activated their lights and sirens.

The chase continued down Interstate 85 to exit 66 when the offender was forced off the interstate due to an 18-wheeler being in the way.

Lanett police say the chase then continued into rural Lee County before returning back to Chambers County, where Lanett officers were joined by Chambers County Drug Task Force and Valley Police Department.

Law enforcement resumed chase through rural Chambers County before re-entering Lee County, turning onto Highway 280 toward Phenix City, where Russell County deputies were able to deploy spike strike to disable Lampley’s vehicle.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and taken into police custody.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

