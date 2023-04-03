Auburn cocktail bar hosts Lee County Humane Society for dogs to get adopted

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A cocktail bar called Session hosted a pop-up event called “Cocktails and Canines” on Sunday, April 2. The business partnered up with The Lee County Humane Society to try and find some dogs their forever homes.

The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST. If you adopted a dog, the bar covered all adoption fees and you were sent home with a Tito’s dog gift basket - full of pet accessories.

Owner of Session, Hunter Wiggins, said the menu showcased five Tito’s cocktails and part of the proceeds sold will be donated to the Lee County Humane Society. Tito’s also matched the donations.

“This is a great way for us to give back we get to sell spirits which is an honor and you know and it’s a great thing were able to do to be able to use my business to platform to not only create a life for myself but also to make a positive impact in our community is probably the most satisfying thing I could ask for,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins says he plans to have host more charity events like this one in the future.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.