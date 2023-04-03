FAMU’s concert choir performs at St. Mary’s Road UMC

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A talented group of young voices performed in the Fountain City on Sunday, April 2.

The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s concert choir is currently on tour. The choir performed in Auburn and then headed over to St. Mary’s Road UMC.

Their choir is led by Mark Butler and a few of their selections were even written by him.

The audience was moved by the angelic voices of the young men and women’s singing and spiritual praises. Pastor of St. Mary’s Road UMC, Rev. Dr. Adrienne Burgess, says hearing from the historically black university’s choir was quite uplifting.

“They have truly been a blessing,” said Rev. Dr. Burgess. “The choir is inspiring because you see young people who not only talented musically, but also leaders at their universities and you know that you are looking at the future of our nation.”

St. Mary’s Road UMC’s Director of Music, Aresha Bryant, is the one behind the choir making it’s stop to the church. Burgess says this has been a year’s worth of planning.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.