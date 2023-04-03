Help WTVM stock shelves at local food banks by donating to Spring Into Action Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s is hosting its annual Spring Into Action Food Drive.

Many of our neighbors in West Georgia and East Alabama are facing uncertainties caused by the economy.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Sons Ford Lincoln of Auburn, Columbus River Dragons and the Chatt-a-Hoots are asking for your help to stock the shelves of local food banks by donating to WTVM’s Spring Into Action Food Drive.

Help make a difference by donating non-perishable food items from April 1 through April 19 to the following sponsors below:

Sons Chevrolet Columbus | 3615 Manchester Expressway, Columbus GA 31909

Sons Ford Auburn | 2305 S. College Street, Auburn AL 36832

Columbus River Dragons | 400 4th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Drop off food donations during these home games 4/7, 4/8, 4/15



WTVM will also host a one-day drop off donation at our studio - located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus - on April 19 from 12 PM - 6:30 PM. The Columbus “Chatt-a-Hoots” will be giving away a ticket voucher to each person who donates food!

We will be accepting the following food donations below:

Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.)

Canned soups

Dried beans

Canned meats

Flour

Peanut butter

Rice

Pasta

Corn meal

Breakfast cereal and bars

Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

Donations will be accepted through April 19th and benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

