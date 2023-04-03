Kia Georgia donates $25K to Chambers Co. School District, help support district’s STEAM magnet school

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Kia Georgia donated $25,000 to the Chambers County School District to help fund support for the district’s STEAM Magnet School and its Greenpower Racing Program.

On Friday, March 24, Superintendent, Dr. Casey Chambley, and a team from the board of education accepted the donation presented by Stuart Countess, President & CEO of Kia Georgia.

During the visit, the CCSD team toured the Kia Georgia facility and discussed ways the district can partner with the company to better assist with its staffing demands in the future.

Chambley says Kia Georgia’s Mission Statement to “strive for perfection for our customers” was evident in everything the CCSD visitors heard and witnessed firsthand.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.