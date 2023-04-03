Library Giving Day to help renovate South Columbus Public Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Library Foundation is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign, with the proceeds going towards renovating and expanding one library.

The campaign is a reminder that libraries, no matter the size, serve as a cornerstone for our communities.

The one-day online fundraising event is happening tomorrow, April 4.

All gifts made between now and library giving day will help with renovating the South Columbus Public Library.

”All funds raised are going to support the South Columbus Public Library renovation,” said Tiffany Wilson, Community Engagement Coordinator. “This is going to be a transformative project that’s going to let us renovate the existing space.”

