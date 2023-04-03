Much Drier Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain and storms of Monday are quickly exiting and will leave us with much drier conditions for the next few days. However, things will still be gloomy and a few folks could see a passing shower or two. The bigger change is that by tomorrow afternoon we will make a return back to the 80s, with highs in the mid 80s in store for most of the area. By Wednesday, even warmer! Temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s Wednesday, and a few places may even reach the low 90s. Thursday will still be warm, but rain will start to make its way back in ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler weather for your Easter weekend. Unfortunately, about half of the Valley will see showers and storms all through the weekend - so have an indoor backup plan if you were wanting to spend Easter outdoors! Though this next system will be pushing into very warm, moist air it doesn’t look like there will be a severe weather threat to worry about at this time. Moving into the next work week we will be a smidge drier, but a chance of rain will still be in the forecast.

