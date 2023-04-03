Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New Mountain Hill Elementary receives district’s first STEAM recertification

Kaylee Cox, Charlee Thornton, Linley Parsons, Sawyer Wells, Ella Tavares, Sadie Bolton, Lillian...
Kaylee Cox, Charlee Thornton, Linley Parsons, Sawyer Wells, Ella Tavares, Sadie Bolton, Lillian Stecher, Calyn Coleman, Greyson Smith, Lily Valenzuela, Ryder McNew, Colton Michaud, Kaci Leach, Tyler House, Reed West, Ethan Alexander, August Dunn, and Langley Schlomer(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District’s New Mountain Hill Elementary School made history once again, becoming the district’s first school to achieve STEAM recertification by the Georgia Department of Education.

New Mountain Hill Elementary was the first Harris County school to be certified in 2017 and at that time only the sixth in the state.

The acronym STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.” STEAM certification, which is valid for five years, means that the school provides an integrated curriculum driven by exploratory, project-based learning and student-centered development of ideas and solutions.

Newer concepts, now part of the STEAM requirements, include better engagement with the community and incorporating empathy, both of which translate into the development of better citizens.

“As we reflect on the five-year journey, we reflect upon our evolution and our growth as a STEAM school. A deeper understanding of STEAM and community service is focused upon with empathy being added to our engineering and design process. Today, we share reciprocal relationships with our community partners and work together collaboratively to create a community with a shared vision and purpose to positively impact issues in our community,” said Anita Wadley, NMHE assistant principal and STEAM Coordinator.

To become STEAM certified, a school must choose a focus and have a driving question, which provides standards-aligned projects that offer real world learning and problem solving.

The focus and questions led the school down a path which brought to light that food insecurity is an issue in the local community, also referred to as hunger awareness. As a result, NMHE chose to address food insecurity by focusing on agriculture as their STEAM program. In the last two years, NMHE worked to re-establish the school’s raised garden beds kept prior to COVID.

To date, the students worked to produce two harvests, including a small batch of muscadine jelly, which was all donated to two local charities. Currently, the school is preparing to provide the FOCUS Food Pantry with a donation of fresh greens for Easter. By the end of the school year, there will be a harvest of winter crops.

“The NMHE Hilltop Harvest Community Garden would like to expand our growing season beyond the school year and be able to grow spring crops as well. To make that possible, we are looking for partners to assist us with an irrigation system,” said Wadley.

Anyone interested in providing sponsorships or donations may contact Anita Wadley at (706) 323-1144 or wadley-a@harris.k12.ga.us.

STEAM certification is not new to the HCSD. Including NMHE, three of its four elementary schools, Pine Ridge Elementary and Park Elementary, are certified. Mulberry Creek Elementary is getting very close to their official visit for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
MCSO arrest
4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
LaGrange drug investigation results in man arrested, drug and guns seized
Stephen Dewolfe
Columbus man faces child exploitation charge following GBI investigation

Latest News

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of...
Opelika brothers’ murder conviction appeals denied by Alabama court
Kia Georgia donates $25K to Chambers Co. School District, help support district’s STEAM magnet...
Kia Georgia donates $25K to Chambers Co. School District, help support district’s STEAM magnet school
Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus begins Market Days on Broadway
Investigation underway by Columbus Police Department
1 man injured after on Urban Avenue in Columbus