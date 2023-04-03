New Mountain Hill Elementary receives district’s first STEAM recertification

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District’s New Mountain Hill Elementary School made history once again, becoming the district’s first school to achieve STEAM recertification by the Georgia Department of Education.

New Mountain Hill Elementary was the first Harris County school to be certified in 2017 and at that time only the sixth in the state.

The acronym STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.” STEAM certification, which is valid for five years, means that the school provides an integrated curriculum driven by exploratory, project-based learning and student-centered development of ideas and solutions.

Newer concepts, now part of the STEAM requirements, include better engagement with the community and incorporating empathy, both of which translate into the development of better citizens.

“As we reflect on the five-year journey, we reflect upon our evolution and our growth as a STEAM school. A deeper understanding of STEAM and community service is focused upon with empathy being added to our engineering and design process. Today, we share reciprocal relationships with our community partners and work together collaboratively to create a community with a shared vision and purpose to positively impact issues in our community,” said Anita Wadley, NMHE assistant principal and STEAM Coordinator.

To become STEAM certified, a school must choose a focus and have a driving question, which provides standards-aligned projects that offer real world learning and problem solving.

The focus and questions led the school down a path which brought to light that food insecurity is an issue in the local community, also referred to as hunger awareness. As a result, NMHE chose to address food insecurity by focusing on agriculture as their STEAM program. In the last two years, NMHE worked to re-establish the school’s raised garden beds kept prior to COVID.

To date, the students worked to produce two harvests, including a small batch of muscadine jelly, which was all donated to two local charities. Currently, the school is preparing to provide the FOCUS Food Pantry with a donation of fresh greens for Easter. By the end of the school year, there will be a harvest of winter crops.

“The NMHE Hilltop Harvest Community Garden would like to expand our growing season beyond the school year and be able to grow spring crops as well. To make that possible, we are looking for partners to assist us with an irrigation system,” said Wadley.

Anyone interested in providing sponsorships or donations may contact Anita Wadley at (706) 323-1144 or wadley-a@harris.k12.ga.us.

STEAM certification is not new to the HCSD. Including NMHE, three of its four elementary schools, Pine Ridge Elementary and Park Elementary, are certified. Mulberry Creek Elementary is getting very close to their official visit for consideration.

