One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police and first responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Macon Road in Columbus.

According to sources, the truck flipped over after getting caught in low-hanging powerlines.

News Leader 9 is sending crews to the scene. It’s unknown at this time if anyone is injured in the truck.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

