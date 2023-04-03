COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police and first responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Macon Road in Columbus.

According to sources, the truck flipped over after getting caught in low-hanging powerlines.

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines (Source: WTVM)

News Leader 9 is sending crews to the scene. It’s unknown at this time if anyone is injured in the truck.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

