Opelika brothers’ murder conviction appeals denied by Alabama court

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of two Opelika brothers.

According to court documents, Teddy Junior North and Jerrell North were convicted for the 2018 murder of Antonio Drisker on January 28, 2022.

Officials say on the night of July 28, 2018, Drisker and his girlfriend visited a trailer park in Lee County, where he got into a verbal conflict with Teddy North. Following the confrontation, Drisker left the scene and then later returned.

When the victim returned, Teddy and Jerrell demanded cocaine. Drisker was physically assaulted by the two men and a third aggressor, Marquerious Canada. As the victim attempted to escape, Canada shot him six times in the back.

Drisker died at the scene, and all three men were arrested.

The Norths were sentenced to 38 years in prison but sought to have the convictions reversed on appeal.

On March 17, the courts upheld their convictions.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

