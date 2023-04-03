Rain and storms moving in to start the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of disturbed weather will ride along a warm front to start the workweek giving us rain and storms. Once the warmer air lifts north, it will heat up and dry out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Mainly cloudy on this Monday with a wave of rain and storms moving in. Our highest rain coverage, around 80-90%, will be from late morning through the afternoon. Rain will be locally heavy with about a half inch to one inch of rain expected on average. A couple spots could get more than 2 inches of rain.

Rain coverage will be highest Monday from late morning through the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The greatest risk of severe weather mainly stays just to our south over south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. However, a couple strong to borderline severe storms can’t be ruled out with pockets of damaging winds and small hail being the main threats, especially in our far southern counties like Barbour and Clay. Temperatures stay in 60s most of the day before climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s late in the afternoon or this evening. The warmest air will be to the south.

While a stronger storm can't be ruled out across most of the valley, the greatest risk clips our southernmost counties with more of a focal point for severe storms closer to the Gulf Coast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A chance of passing showers this evening, but the rain drops become fewer and farther between. Watch for areas of fog late toward daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Watch for fog Tuesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After morning fog Tuesday and a few isolated showers perhaps, more sun is expected in the afternoon and a big warm up is in the forecast. Highs between 83 and 86 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Mostly dry but very toasty. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Another very warm day Thursday as the pattern starts to change. There is a chance for a few showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday with wet weather at times throughout Easter weekend even as temperatures start to cool. For now, rain coverage is expected to be around 50-60%.

Trending cooler and more unsettled at times Easter Weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It should be drier and closer to average as we go into the beginning of the second week of April.

Very warm and mostly dry during the middle of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

