Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series

Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus(Source: Uptown Columbus, Inc.)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring is in full swing, with Uptown Columbus kicking off the return of its Friday Night Concert Series.

Starting this Friday, April 7, everyone is invited to Uptown’s Broadway to enjoy a free concert to start their weekend off on a great foot.

Organizers say throughout the series, attendees will be able to experience various genres and entertainment, from touring tribute bands and local musicians.

The concerts will be held every Friday night. It is free to the public and offers a family-friendly environment. Check below for the lineup:

DATELINEUPLOCATION
April 7Son of Sailors (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band)1000 block of Broadway
Aprile 14Lloyd Buchanan & The Cubed Roots1000 block of Broadway
April 21Relative Sound1000 block of Broadway
April 28DSOS (Deeper Shades of Soul)1100 block of Broadway
May 5The Parker House Band1100 block of Broadway
May 12Riverfest Weekend at Woodruff Park | Five Factory Five (6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience (8 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Woodruff Park
June 16Miracle Rider return | A1A: The Official and Original Buffet Tribute Show

Nearby restaurants will offer food and drink sales. Free parking is also available at nearby parking decks. Outside coolers are prohibited, and pets are discouraged due to the loud noises and crowds.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

