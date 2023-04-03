Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring is in full swing, with Uptown Columbus kicking off the return of its Friday Night Concert Series.

Starting this Friday, April 7, everyone is invited to Uptown’s Broadway to enjoy a free concert to start their weekend off on a great foot.

Organizers say throughout the series, attendees will be able to experience various genres and entertainment, from touring tribute bands and local musicians.

The concerts will be held every Friday night. It is free to the public and offers a family-friendly environment. Check below for the lineup:

DATE LINEUP LOCATION April 7 Son of Sailors (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band) 1000 block of Broadway Aprile 14 Lloyd Buchanan & The Cubed Roots 1000 block of Broadway April 21 Relative Sound 1000 block of Broadway April 28 DSOS (Deeper Shades of Soul) 1100 block of Broadway May 5 The Parker House Band 1100 block of Broadway May 12 Riverfest Weekend at Woodruff Park | Five Factory Five (6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.), Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience (8 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Woodruff Park June 16 Miracle Rider return | A1A: The Official and Original Buffet Tribute Show

Nearby restaurants will offer food and drink sales. Free parking is also available at nearby parking decks. Outside coolers are prohibited, and pets are discouraged due to the loud noises and crowds.

For more information, click here.

