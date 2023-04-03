Uptown Columbus begins Market Days on Broadway

Business Break
Market Days now open on Broadway in Uptown Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring has sprung and Market Days on Broadway is back!

The Uptown Columbus Market Days on Broadway opened for the season on Saturday, April 1.

The new season will run through the end of November. Market Days on Broadway are from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. every Saturday, on the 1000-1200 blocks of Broadway.

Market Days feature over 150 regional vendors selling everything from homemade breads and pastries to homegrown products, including local and organic produce, home goods, jewelry, crafts and eclectic gifts and clothing.

Products from participating vendors must be home grown or handmade.

According to Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Events for Uptown Columbus, becoming a vendor cost only $200 for the entire year, which “makes it approachable for people looking to try a retail concept.”

Some vendors have built their booth from a side gig into a full career.

To learn more about Market Days on Broadway or to apply as a vendor, contact Uptown Columbus at info@uptowncolumbusga.com.

