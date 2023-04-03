Business Break
WTVM visits Mulberry Creek Elementary School on career day

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - Our Ben Stanfield and Digital Content Manager Jessie Gibson spent Friday morning in Harris County at Mulberry Creek Elementary School’s career day.

The students learned all about what an anchor, reporter and web producer does in a day’s work.

Ben and Jessie spoke with Mulberry Creek’s third and fourth graders all about how to write news articles, how talk on TV bright and early in the morning and how important it is to keep everyone informed with the latest news.

They even got to meet Mulberry Creek’s news crew... and they’re so excited to visit our station in the near future!

Jessie and Ben with Mulberry Creek's news crew!
Jessie and Ben with Mulberry Creek's news crew!(Source: WTVM)

