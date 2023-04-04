Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn University gymnast announces retirement

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Suni Lee, the Auburn University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, announced the end of her gymnastics career as an Auburn Tiger.

In a statement released on Twitter, Lee says her doctors made the difficult decision for her to focus on health and recovery for an issue involving her kidneys.

She says her diagnosis has sharpened her vision for the future, and she hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of...
Opelika brothers’ murder conviction appeals denied by Alabama court
Alabama high-speed chase beginning in Lanett results in arrest of wanted man
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins

Latest News

Harris County School District hosts employment open house
Harris County School District hosts employment open house
Harris County School District hosts employment open house
Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69
Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69
Auburn University gymnast announces retirement
Auburn University gymnast announces retirement