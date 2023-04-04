Big warm up after the fog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and mostly rain-free the next few days. Although a passing shower or two is possible, well above average temperatures will be the big story through Thursday.

Morning fog (dense in spots) and clouds will be around on this Wednesday. More sun will mix as we go through the afternoon allowing us to warm up significantly. We’ll be 20-25 degrees warmer this afternoon compared to Monday afternoon. Highs between 80 and 85 degrees in most spots, a few locations south may be a bit warmer. There could be a few isolated showers or storms, but most of us avoid the rain.

Partly cloudy with a stray shower tonight. More fog is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows only in the mid 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. A stray shower at best. Otherwise, very toasty and a bit breezy. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s; a couple of the warmer spots may hit 90 degrees.

One more very warm day Thursday with the chance of a few more showers and storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s.

It looks quite unsettled for Easter weekend at times. Rain coverage around 60-70% for Friday and Saturday with periods of rain. Friday’s high will be in the 70s to near 80 whereas Saturday looks much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. There is some hope that we begin to dry out Easter Sunday. As of now, there is still a chance of rain, perhaps especially in the morning. Stay tuned as we’re still trying to fine-tune the forecast being this far out.

A pleasant and mostly dry start to next week is expected with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

