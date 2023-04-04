Business Break
City of Valley to host prescription drug take back

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The battle against drugs is hitting home in east Alabama, and leaders in one city are letting you know about a way you can get involved.

At Monday night’s Valley City Council meeting, the mayor and other leaders announced a few different events, including a citywide clean up day. They will also host a prescription drug take back that will happen later this month.

Prescription Drug Takeback Day will take place on April 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Valley Sportsplex. This will be in partnership with the drug task force, the DEA, and the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

“We’re really passionate about having safe communities and the only way we can do that is to get drugs off the streets and so a lot of times our young adults actually get medications from their own homes so when we get the opportunity to dispose of those safely we want to bring awareness to the community.”

Valley’s mayor and council also presented proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Fair Housing Month.

