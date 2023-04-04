Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police chief counter-offers severance package

Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police((Source: City of Columbus))
By Jessie Gibson and Katrice Nolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has responded to his severance package offer.

In February 2023, Jensen Hughes made its presentation outlining 70 recommendations for Chief Freddie Blackmon and the Columbus Police Department. The firm’s representative stated the department struggled in the area of leadership - but did not directly mention Chief Blackmon.

From that council meeting in February, Chief Blackmon was mandated to produce a strategic plan - which was completed and presented March 14.

The following day, council presented Chief Blackmon with a $250,000 severance package to be accepted or denied by Wednesday, April 5.

We have now learned and obtained a copy of the counter-offer presented to Mayor Skip Henderson from an employee rights law firm out of Atlanta representing Blackmon.

In that offer, the chief is asking for the following:

  • Nearly $650,000 - which is a number based on his current salary over the next five years
  • $200,000 for compensatory damages under the Equal Protection Clause
  • A separate payment for all vacation and overtime pay accrued from his start date of separation of employment
  • Eligibility to participate in the Columbus Consolidated Government Pension Plan
  • Eligibility and full-vestment in the city’s deferred retirement option plan - if he had retired on or about Oct. 31, 2027, at age 62
  • Attorney’s fees of $15,000

The Columbus City Council has 14 days to respond from March 28. The full counter-offer is below.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of...
Opelika brothers’ murder conviction appeals denied by Alabama court
Alabama high-speed chase beginning in Lanett results in arrest of wanted man
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins

Latest News

Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari holds press conference
Pine Mountain zoo rep talks about plans to reopen after tragic storm damage
It’s been nearly a week since a devastating storm ripped through parts of Southwest Georgia and...
Pine Mountain zoo rep talks about plans to reopen after tragic storm damage
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus hosted 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus was a “Food Truck Mecca” on April 1....
Uptown Columbus hosted 11th annual Food Truck Festival