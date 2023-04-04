Columbus police chief counter-offers severance package

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has responded to his severance package offer.

In February 2023, Jensen Hughes made its presentation outlining 70 recommendations for Chief Freddie Blackmon and the Columbus Police Department. The firm’s representative stated the department struggled in the area of leadership - but did not directly mention Chief Blackmon.

From that council meeting in February, Chief Blackmon was mandated to produce a strategic plan - which was completed and presented March 14.

The following day, council presented Chief Blackmon with a $250,000 severance package to be accepted or denied by Wednesday, April 5.

We have now learned and obtained a copy of the counter-offer presented to Mayor Skip Henderson from an employee rights law firm out of Atlanta representing Blackmon.

In that offer, the chief is asking for the following:

Nearly $650,000 - which is a number based on his current salary over the next five years

$200,000 for compensatory damages under the Equal Protection Clause

A separate payment for all vacation and overtime pay accrued from his start date of separation of employment

Eligibility to participate in the Columbus Consolidated Government Pension Plan

Eligibility and full-vestment in the city’s deferred retirement option plan - if he had retired on or about Oct. 31, 2027, at age 62

Attorney’s fees of $15,000

The Columbus City Council has 14 days to respond from March 28. The full counter-offer is below.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.