Foggy Start Again Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Patchy fog likely as you get out the door in the morning.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been warm and muggy this Tuesday, and tonight will be no different! Mild temperatures in store overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will likely start to form again in some spots before we head out the door tomorrow, so make sure to give yourself that little extra time to navigate that in the morning. By the afternoon things will clear up, be mostly dry, and warm up even more than today! Wednesday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s - and likely feeling even warmer. Thursday will follow suit and start off dry, but rain coverage starts going up into the evening. It will peak Friday and Saturday with most of the Valley seeing heavy rain at times. I know that is bad news for Easter weekend, but the good news is that right now Sunday looks a lot drier than it did before! Easter rain coverage is at 30% now and that should be earlier in the day - so your afternoon activities and egg hunts ought to be good to go! Temps for the weekend will also be much cooler behind the rain, with Saturday in the low to mid 60s and Sunday’s highs in the upper 60s. Conditions continue to dry up as we head into the next work week, with only a slim chance at a shower Monday and no rain expected through the end of the week.

