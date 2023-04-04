Business Break
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Caterina Scorsone saved her 3 kids from house fire

Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April...
Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Caterina Scorsone is opening up about the harrowing moments when she saved her three children from a house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing “A couple of months ago my house burned down.”

She said she was getting her children ready for bed when smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub.

As the thick, black smoke filled the home, Scorsone said she had roughly two minutes to get her kids out of the house.

She said they escaped with “less than shoes on our feet.”

Sadly, Scorsone said, their four pets were killed in the house fire. Her post included photos of them.

The actress also thanked firefighters, neighbors, friends and family members for their help and support.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Uptown Columbus
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of...
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Tallahassee police arrested Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and 10 other demonstrators...
Arvind Arvind (left), 23, and Rahul Rahul (right), 21, are charged with kidnapping of a minor.
