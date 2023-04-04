Harris Co. School District hosting employment open house

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill available positions.

“We hope those interested will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the Human Resources and Transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

The Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HCSD’s Central Office Boardroom - located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and substitute teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

All applications must be submitted online. To apply, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment, and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.”

For additional information, the Human Resources department may be reached at (706) 628-4206, ext. 1224.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.