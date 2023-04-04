Harris County School District hosts employment open house

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an employment opportunity open house, hoping to fill empty positions.

Attendees can ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement and how to complete the application.

The open house is on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Office Boardroom at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, bus drivers and substitute teachers.

