Harris County School District hosts employment open house

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an employment opportunity open house, hoping to fill empty positions.

Attendees can ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement and how to complete the application.

The open house is on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Office Boardroom at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, bus drivers and substitute teachers.

For more information, click here.

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins
Auburn University gymnast announces retirement
Harris County School District hosts employment open house
Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69
