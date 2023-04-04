Muscogee County court backlog update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of cases from years ago is finally being chopped down at the Muscogee County Courthouse. It’s been an ongoing issue delaying justice in criminal cases.

Several cases have gone to trail lately, moving cases forward at a more rapid rate.

The sheriff says the Muscogee County Jail is overcrowded, with many inmates awaiting trial - so one judge decided to put a plan in place to get those cases moving and inmates out of jail.

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride says the Muscogee County docket is in good shape.

“The bottom line is, it’s looking pretty good now,” said Judge McBride.

After years of a backlog, what has helped it move along is a state grant.

“Put together a grant of about two million dollars, and we received everything we asked for,” said Judge McBride.

That was in 2021, but the grant served a specific purpose.

“The governor specified that the sole purpose of the grant was to clear the backlog on serious felony cases,” said Judge McBride.

Much like the RICO case here in Muscogee County. According to Judge McBride, that violent case of racketeering, murder, aggravated assault and other charges with several defendants takes time to clear the docket.

“The more defendants that you have in a case, the more moving pieces you have, the more potential for conflicts,” said Judge McBride.

He also says recent new hires for the Columbus Government Center also helps the docket move quickly.

“We used the money to hire more clerks, to hire law clerks, to hire deputies, for additional court reporting in expense, so anything that happened to be an obstacle we got the right people in the right places,” said Judge McBride.

Another obstacle that slowed down the docket was the flooding of the Government Center which flooded four out of five courtrooms, contributing to the backlog.

“We lost 4 of our 5 Superior Court courtrooms, because of flooding in the Government Center. It took nine months to get the flooding dealt with,” said Judge McBride. “You can’t have court without a courtroom.”

But he says for a county our size, we are pretty close to being back on track.

“The one’s we have been trying now are 21-22 cases.”

McBride also says after the flood, Muscogee County was hit with another whammy of COVID-19, so he says it is a good thing we are finally catching up the back log of cases.

