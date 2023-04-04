Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69

Yvonne Johnson is known as the woman who discovered remains of Baby Opelika Jane Doe in her...
Yvonne Johnson is known as the woman who discovered remains of Baby Opelika Jane Doe in her backyard 11 years ago.(Source: Harris Funeral Home, Inc.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman whose son first discovered Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s remains a decade ago - now known as Amore Wiggins - has died at 69 years old.

Yvonne Johnson died on March 28, 2023 at her home in Opelika, according to her obituary on Harris Funeral Home, Inc.’s website.

Johnson is dubbed as the woman that found a human skull in her backyard 11 years ago with her son. Johnson stated in an interview with us that she knew Lamar Vickerstaff personally.

Funeral service for Yvonne Johnson will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church - located at 8485 Goldhill Road in Auburn. An interment is to follow in Evergreen Cemetery - located at 1409 Monroe Avenue in Opelika.

Johnson has four children: David (Tresha) Johnson, Aurora Johnson, Roderick (Sabrina) Baker all of Opelika, AL and Donald (Latasha) Johnson of Columbus, MS, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She also has three sisters, two brothers, one aunt, and a lot of friends, family and loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
One-vehicle crash on Macon Rd. due to low-hanging powerlines
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denies the murder convictions and sentencing appeals of...
Opelika brothers’ murder conviction appeals denied by Alabama court
Alabama high-speed chase beginning in Lanett results in arrest of wanted man
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins
Opelika Police Department hosts candlelight vigil for Amore Wiggins

Latest News

Plastic Easter eggs (FILE)
Will egg prices ruin Easter egg hunts?
Will egg prices ruin Easter egg hunts?
Will egg prices ruin Easter egg hunts?
Muscogee County court backlog update
Muscogee County court backlog update
Muscogee County court backlog update
Muscogee County court backlog update