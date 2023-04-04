Opelika woman who found Amore Wiggins’ remains dies at 69

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman whose son first discovered Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s remains a decade ago - now known as Amore Wiggins - has died at 69 years old.

Yvonne Johnson died on March 28, 2023 at her home in Opelika, according to her obituary on Harris Funeral Home, Inc.’s website.

Johnson is dubbed as the woman that found a human skull in her backyard 11 years ago with her son. Johnson stated in an interview with us that she knew Lamar Vickerstaff personally.

Funeral service for Yvonne Johnson will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church - located at 8485 Goldhill Road in Auburn. An interment is to follow in Evergreen Cemetery - located at 1409 Monroe Avenue in Opelika.

Johnson has four children: David (Tresha) Johnson, Aurora Johnson, Roderick (Sabrina) Baker all of Opelika, AL and Donald (Latasha) Johnson of Columbus, MS, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She also has three sisters, two brothers, one aunt, and a lot of friends, family and loved ones.

