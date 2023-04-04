Business Break
Tiger Woods returns for 25th Masters appearance

The five-time Masters champion is making his 25th appearance in the tournament.(WTVM)
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Masters, set to begin later this weekend, one of the biggest headlines has to be the return of Tiger Woods to Augusta National.

The five-time Masters champion is making his 25th appearance in the tournament.

After returning to the game, following his life-threatening car accident in 2021, Woods looks to be back to total health and set to tie the Masters Record previously set by Jack Nicklaus (6).

After running through the front nine, among believe it or not hundreds, possibly thousands of patrons, the five-time champion took to the Masters to express his thoughts on returning to the course.

“To be able to come here and play at Augusta National. It’s such a special place, and it means so much in my heart to come here and play this golf course. And appreciate the memories I’ve had here. Whether it’s in competition or the practice rounds. The stories. So much of my life has been here at Augusta National. Again just so excited to be back here and be able to compete and play,” Woods said.

The first round of The Masters is set to begin this Thursday.

Woods will tee off starting at 10:18 EDT alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

