Valley City Council talks about upcoming events including citywide cleaning day

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The battle against drugs is hitting home, and leaders in one city are letting you know about a way you can get involved.

At tonight’s Valley City Council meeting, the mayor and other leaders announced a few different events, including a citywide cleanup day. They will also host a prescription drug takeback that will happen later this month.

It will be on April 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Valley Sportsplex.

This will be in partnership with the drug task force, the DEA and the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

“We’re really passionate about having safe communities, and the only way we can do that is to get drugs off the streets, and so a lot of times our young adults actually get medications from their own homes, so when we get the opportunity to dispose of those safely we want to bring awareness to the community,” said Jessica Baldwin.

The Valley mayor and council also presented proclamations for Sexual Awareness Month and Fair Housing Month.

