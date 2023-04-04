Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax returns.

On April 4, 42-year-old Christina Prather Williams was sentenced to 20 months in prison for preparing false federal tax returns.

According to court records and statements made in open court, Williams operated a tax preparation service in Valley - “Family Tax Service,” where she prepared federal income tax returns for clients. Some of Williams’s clients complained to the Valley Police Department that they never received their tax refunds.

According to court documents, the Valley Police Department’s investigation revealed that Williams had forged power of attorney forms in her clients’ names and cashed their refund checks, keeping the money for herself.

The Valley Police Department reported its findings to the IRS. During an investigation by the IRS, Williams had indeed prepared and filed false tax returns that included deductions her clients were not entitled to claim. In light of this conduct, on June 8, 2022, Williams was indicted.

In her plea agreement, Williams admitted to filing for two individuals 2018 returns containing numerous false claims. In one return, filed in March of 2019, Williams claimed that a client incurred solar electric and water heating property costs, medical and dental expenses, home mortgage interest and points, and gifts to charity totaling $39,887.

Williams also admitted to filing a return for another customer in April of 2019 that falsely claimed the same types of expenses, plus child and dependent care costs, in the amount of $42,841. Williams included all of these expenses in her customers’ returns despite knowing that the customers were not entitled to claim the expenses. As a result of Williams’ false statements, the IRS paid a larger return to the taxpayers than they were entitled to receive.

In addition to the 20-month prison sentence, Williams will also serve one year of supervised release and is required to pay the IRS $76,694 in restitution.

