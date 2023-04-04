Will egg prices ruin Easter egg hunts?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Easter is just a few days away and as always, eggs are very popular. But with egg prices soaring to more than 4 bucks a dozen, it could be more financially challenging for families this year.

Paying more for those eggs and other groceries could mean having to forego other things for some families this Easter weekend. Something that’s happening locally and nationally.

So what can you expect when you head to the grocery store and when might people see some relief? According to U.S. Inflation Data, eggs are nearly triple the price that many consumers were used to paying.

An Auburn University professor says with some hens dying from a certain disease, there were no eggs laid.

As Easter week kicks off, it’s not an egg drop but egg prices have jumped up a lot in the last year. Dennis Brothers, an Auburn University agriculture professor, says the main reason consumers are seeing higher prices is because of avian influenza which also has another well known name.

“Or bird flu - some folks know it - has lost a lot of laying hens to bird flu this year,” said Brothers. “40 million laying hands were lost to that virus and dead hens don’t lay eggs.”

In December, the cost for a carton of a dozen eggs was 60 percent more expensive than it was a year ago. Brothers says you may also see an increase in the price of eggs due to the holiday.

“Because Easter is a high demand area the highest demand time for eggs in the in the nation, driven by Easter egg hunts and folks cooking home and things like that, that’s that’s causing the prices to jump back up just because we increase in demand in the short term,” said Brothers.

He tells us, if you are trying to save money, there may be one solution.

‘’Substitution - if math is a problem you can always hunt plastic eggs I guess,” said Brothers.

What about those egg prices in the future, after Easter?

“I do see toward the end of the summer, perhaps into the fall, we may see egg prices be back extremely low because as producers have tried to produce eggs because of this high price combined that with people choosing other alternatives and not buying as many eggs because of the high price - I see those supply and demand lines crossing again at a lower price level,” said Brothers.

Despite higher costs, the demand for eggs has grown, with each American expected to eat, on average, 288 eggs this year - 10 higher than 2022. Another study shows 72 percent of people say rising food costs will impact their Easter plans.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.