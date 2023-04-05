1 suspect arrested in March 2022 shooting on Armour Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One suspect has been arrested in reference to a shooting that occurred on Armour Road in Columbus in March 2022.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 4504 Armour Road - Club Flame. Officers determined that two men were involved in an argument that resulted in gunshots being exchanged between them.

Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects involved in the incident.

One of the suspects, Quentin Jackson, was apprehended in Atlanta Georgia, but the other suspect, 30-year-old Stephen Strange, has not been located.

The Columbus Police Department is still in possession of arrest warrants for Stephen Strange for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault - felony

Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime - felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - felony

Below is a picture of Strange.

Stephen Strange has not yet been arrested. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact CPD. (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Strange is asked to contact the local law enforcement agency of the city or county that they may be in.

The point of contact for the Columbus Police Department is Sergeant Dawn Tuning 706- 225-4379 / 706-225-3162 / 706-570-8885.

