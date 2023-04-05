Alabama courts uphold attempted murder, robbery conviction in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An attempted murder and first-degree robbery conviction for a 2017 gas station robbery was upheld by an Alabama court.

According to court documents, 31-year-old De’Aundre Jerell Neal, of Tuskegee, was convicted in a Lee County court on June 30, 2021.

Officials say Neal and another person went into the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 280 in Opelika on Oct. 2, 2017, and held an employee at gunpoint. Evidence showed Neal blocked the door while the other person held the gun.

The gas station employee was then shot multiple times in the head before being taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, to receive medical attention. Additionally, it was discovered during the robbery attempt, a customer was also shot in the back.

Both victims survived, and the two suspects were eventually identified.

Neal’s sentencing of forty years in prison was affirmed on March 17 in a Lee County court.

