Auburn Council Meeting discusses million dollar intersection makeover

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A busy intersection is getting a makeover with a price tag of more than a million dollars.

During tonight’s Auburn City Council meeting, they also discussed affordable housing and controversial education issues.

Improvements at the Annalue Drive and East University Drive intersection will be more than a million dollars. Improvements will add a concrete median along Saugahatechee. Left turn lanes will also be added there.

The city council also approved a Community Development Block Grant.

Auburn is designated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as an Entitlement City, which means Auburn receives CDBG funds each year. On average, the city gets more than $600,000 through that each year.

Community Services Director Al Davis says these funds will be used for multiple things.

Davis says $20,000 of the funds allocated will go to housing rehab efforts.

