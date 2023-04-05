Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Benning Club holds military hiring event in Fort Benning

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and their dependents all had a chance to job search at a military hiring event.

The fair hosted by Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military wanted to make the job search for veterans easier.

Many employers were at the Benning Club, offering local, statewide, national and remote opportunities.

Recruit military understands it can be difficult for veterans to find a job but knows their skillset is what gain employers’ attention.

“Anybody who is interested in changing their careers, that’s the real purpose of these events, but our goal is to help transition service members is a priority to transition successful into civilian,” said Eddie Perez, transition service manager.

Their mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies looking for their unique skill sets.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Columbus police chief counter-offers severance package
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
Muscogee County court backlog update
Muscogee County court backlog update
Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari holds press conference
Pine Mountain zoo rep talks about plans to reopen after tragic storm damage

Latest News

Alabama courts uphold attempted murder, robbery conviction in Lee County
1 man dead following Old Buena Vista Rd. shooting
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Number of illegal gambling machines increasing in Lee County
Number of illegal gambling machines increasing in Lee County