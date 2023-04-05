Benning Club holds military hiring event in Fort Benning

FORT BENNNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and their dependents all had a chance to job search at a military hiring event.

The fair hosted by Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military wanted to make the job search for veterans easier.

Many employers were at the Benning Club, offering local, statewide, national and remote opportunities.

Recruit military understands it can be difficult for veterans to find a job but knows their skillset is what gain employers’ attention.

“Anybody who is interested in changing their careers, that’s the real purpose of these events, but our goal is to help transition service members is a priority to transition successful into civilian,” said Eddie Perez, transition service manager.

Their mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies looking for their unique skill sets.

