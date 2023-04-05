Business Break
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

Chicago police media representatives have not provided details about why officers were called to the building, which is a mix of condos and hotel rooms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

