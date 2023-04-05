Phenix City woman accused of killing teen appears in court

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in February appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing and bond order.

Tywoana Jakes was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting death of 13-year-old Conner Mullins on her property.

Jakes claims she shot in self-defense.

In court, bond was set at $100,000 as the case was bound to the Russell County Grand Jury for consideration.

Some conditions for bond are that Jakes must surrender all guns in her home and tell the court before traveling more than 50 miles from Russell County.

Officials will revisit the conditions for the bond later this week.

