Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested several individuals on multiple warrants and additional crimes.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says the first arrest was Antonio Hall, who was wanted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for felony burglary and felony shooting into occupied dwelling charges.

At the time of his arrest, he received the added charge of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon due to him illegally having a STAR .22 caliber.

Jerrell Austin was wanted for an incident where he almost ran his vehicle into a deputy’s vehicle. Additionally, he was wanted in Phenix City on burglary warrants.

Austin was taken into custody and also charged with the following,

  • Felony fleeing and eluding
  • Felony interference with government property
  • Hit and run
  • Reckless driving
  • No state tag

Nathaniel Bellinger was arrested during a Columbus traffic stop. He had numerous drug warrants from the Miami Police Department, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bellinger was also wanted in Harris County for contempt of court.

He was arrested and is waiting to be extradited to Florida.

Lastly, Gordon Cox and Mariah Burton were arrested during a traffic stop.

Cox was charged with the following,

  • Possesion of MDMA
  • Possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime
  • Driving while license if suspended
  • Improper brake light

Burton was charged with possession of MDMA and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

All suspects were taken to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

