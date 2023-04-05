1 man dead following Old Buena Vista Rd. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department is investigating an east Columbus shooting that killed a 23-year-old.

According to the Muscogee County coroner, Derrick Antonio, Jr. was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 5:40 p.m.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the area of Old Buena Vista Road.

There is no word on any arrests being made.

This is a developing story.

