1 man dead following Old Buena Vista Rd. shooting
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department is investigating an east Columbus shooting that killed a 23-year-old.
According to the Muscogee County coroner, Derrick Antonio, Jr. was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 5:40 p.m.
Officials say the shooting occurred in the area of Old Buena Vista Road.
There is no word on any arrests being made.
This is a developing story.
