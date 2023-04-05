Toasty temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mighty warm weather for early April will be around through at least Thursday. Eventually cooler and wetter weather is in the forecast by the start of Easter weekend.

Patches of fog Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us avoid the rain, but a few stray showers are possible. Toasty warm with a nice breeze this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for most, but we may hit 90 in a couple of the warmer spots south of Columbus and Phenix City.

A small taste of summer Wednesday with highs approaching 90 in the warmest spots. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight with some fog possible toward Thursday morning again as we’re stuck in this pattern for now. Lows in the mid 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. Still steamy with highs between 84 and 88 degrees. There is a chance of some spotty showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Very warm Thursday with a chance of PM showers and storms (Source: WTVM Weather)

As a front moves over us Friday and slows down, we expect a more unsettled weather pattern with more clouds along with scattered rain and storms at times. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Rain coverage goes up and wet weather becomes likely by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It appears our highest rain coverage comes Saturday, around 80%, as the front stalls just to our south and area of low pressure rides the front. It will be a cloudy, breezy and cool day with soggy weather at times. Indoor egg hunts may be a good idea. We’ll be in the 50s and low 60s most of the day. Some question marks remain about Easter Sunday. However, the overall rain coverage should be lower than Saturday and it may start to dry out by the afternoon. Stay tuned!

The heaviest rain is anticipated to come Friday night into Saturday at this point allowing for cooler weather to settle into the region. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week looks mostly dry to start and pleasant. Warmer 80s should return by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Once the rain ends by early next week, it will be pleasant and mostly dry. (Source: WTVM Weather)

