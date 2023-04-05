Toasty temperatures Wednesday and Thursday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mighty warm weather for early April will be around through at least Thursday. Eventually cooler and wetter weather is in the forecast by the start of Easter weekend.
Patches of fog Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us avoid the rain, but a few stray showers are possible. Toasty warm with a nice breeze this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for most, but we may hit 90 in a couple of the warmer spots south of Columbus and Phenix City.
Partly cloudy tonight with some fog possible toward Thursday morning again as we’re stuck in this pattern for now. Lows in the mid 60s.
Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. Still steamy with highs between 84 and 88 degrees. There is a chance of some spotty showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.
As a front moves over us Friday and slows down, we expect a more unsettled weather pattern with more clouds along with scattered rain and storms at times. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
It appears our highest rain coverage comes Saturday, around 80%, as the front stalls just to our south and area of low pressure rides the front. It will be a cloudy, breezy and cool day with soggy weather at times. Indoor egg hunts may be a good idea. We’ll be in the 50s and low 60s most of the day. Some question marks remain about Easter Sunday. However, the overall rain coverage should be lower than Saturday and it may start to dry out by the afternoon. Stay tuned!
Next week looks mostly dry to start and pleasant. Warmer 80s should return by next Wednesday or Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.