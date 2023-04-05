Business Break
Two juveniles charged after robbing others at gunpoint during basketball game

Two juveniles were arrested by the Columbus Police Department after robbing two other juveniles...
Two juveniles were arrested by the Columbus Police Department after robbing two other juveniles at gunpoint while playing basketball.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested by the Columbus Police Department after robbing two other juveniles at gunpoint while playing basketball.

The two juveniles are being charged with the following:

  • Armed Robbery - felony
  • Financial Transaction Card Fraud - felony
  • Financial Transaction Card Fraud Theft - felony
  • Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Crime - felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18 - misdemeanor

On Monday, April 03, at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call that occurred in the 800 block area of Wilder Drive - Belvedere Park.

An investigation revealed that a group of male juveniles were playing basketball, when two of the juveniles were robbed at gun point by two other juveniles who had been playing with them. The victims were able to identify the suspects who robbed them, which led police to an address located in the 800 block of Parkhill Drive.

Upon arrival, police located the juvenile suspects and placed them in custody.

Members of the Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Police recovered two firearms inside of the residence that were believed to be the firearms used by the suspects during the robbery. Police also recovered stolen property inside of the residence that was taken from the victims.

The two juvenile suspects were transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC).

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for a later date and time. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 706-653-3188.

