Two-vehicle crash causes lane closure on Hwy. 80 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lane is closed on Highway 80 after a two-vehicle crash in Lee County.

On April 5, at approximately 1:20 p.m., a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred - caused the eastbound lane of U.S. 80 to be closed.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Alabama 51 and U.S. 80 blocking the eastbound lane of U.S. 80 in Lee County.

The commercial vehicle, which is a log truck has caused the lane to be blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

