Water restored in Lafayette amid pipe burst...what is next?

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lafayette was without water for a few days following the severe weather that took place last week. The storm caused the main water pipeline to burst - shutting down the water to the city. Emergency measures were taken throughout the week to replace the pipeline.

Water services have been restored for the residents in Lafayette, following severe weather last week that led to a huge breech on Chambers County Road 48 - causing the main pipeline to burst near the city reservoir, shutting down the water to the city.

Allen Tucker with Harmon Engineering says crews worked quickly to restore water.

“The temporary bypass line was installed Thursday. Full water service was restored Friday and the boil notice was lifted Saturday. Construction of the road repair is underway.”

Elzie Carr lives in Lafayette. He said the water outage was tough on his family.

“My daughter and my granddaughter had to come to my house in order to take a bath so she can get ready and go to work the next morning and my granddaughter had to go to school,” said Carr.

Mayor Kenneth Vines said when first elected into office, his first priority was to upgrade the water plant that was installed in 1980. He says before the storm, in late 2022, they received $450,000 from the governor to help with the water system. They also applied for a grant long with funds from the city. Mayor Vines says since the storm, it set them back.

“Anytime we have to do something like dealing with the pipes we give notice that water might be shut down for a certain length of time period. Not long, but right now were not having to do that,” said Mayor Vines.

Mayor Vines said since the temporary pipeline was installed, workers are moving forward to fix the road and notes the system’s status could change at any moment and will keep residents updated on when the new pipe will be installed.

Resident Caiaphas Broome said you never realize how much you do with water until you have a situation like this.

“This has been a tremendous thing and I hope a hold on it and all this stuff they have to fix around here like the county road. We could go back and have the same storm in a year and well be back in the same predicament as we are in now,” said Caiaphas.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.