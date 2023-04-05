The Weather Pattern Becomes More Unsettled as Easter Approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It feels like summer is already upon us in the Valley with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s today!! Temperatures will cool down in the overnight hours to the mid-60s, but expect the mid-80s to return for Thursday. The skies turn partly cloudy this evening and there is a chance for isolated showers rolling into the Valley from the south. This rain chance won’t last overnight, but we are expecting very scattered and isolated showers in the evening tomorrow. However, the Valley is shifting into a very unsettled weather pattern with a cold front stalling out across the Valley on Friday. This will keep conditions warm and muggy Friday and Saturday, increasing rain coverage to 60% on Friday and 80% on Saturday. The front begins to move south Sunday morning helping drop the chance of rain on Easter, but have plans in place Easter Sunday in case conditions do stay rainy. Temperatures drop into the 60s for Easter Weekend and they will last into Monday before we warm back up into the 70s come Tuesday.

