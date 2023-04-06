Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
1 man dead following Old Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes
LaGrange police searching for suspects in hospital parking lot shooting

Latest News

Lee County jury convicts man on rape, domestic violence conviction
Lee County jury convicts man on rape, domestic violence charges
FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Opelika police searching for Home Depot theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Home Depot theft suspect