Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama bill seeks 1st grade ‘readiness’ for all kids

Alabama’s House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten or take a test to show their “readiness” for first grade
Alabama's House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten...
Alabama's House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten or take a test to show their “readiness” for first grade.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama children would have to attend kindergarten or take a test to show their “readiness” for first grade, under legislation advanced by a state House committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Pebblin Warren said the goal of her bill is to erase the academic disadvantage of students who enter first grade without either attending kindergarten or being worked with at home. She said many people are surprised to learn that kindergarten isn’t mandatory in the state.

The Democrat from Tuskegee has pushed the legislation for years, but it never managed to get final approval. Gov. Kay Ivey gave her support to the bill in the State of the State address earlier this year.

The bill says kindergarten could be at a public school, private school, church school or home school. The state would create the assessment.

"This is a bill to try to save our children and try to make education what it should be in the state of Alabama," Warren said.

The governor said in her speech last month that it's “past time we require our students to complete kindergarten.”

At least 19 states and the District of Columbia require that children attend kindergarten, according to data from the Education Commission of the States.

Warren said she does not have data on the percentage of Alabama first graders who don't attend kindergarten, but said she doesn't think it's very high.

The bill now moves from the House Education Policy Committee to the full House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Columbus police chief counter-offers severance package
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces spring concert series
Muscogee County court backlog update
Muscogee County court backlog update
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced a modest income tax cut.
Alabama lawmakers advance 2 modest income tax cut bills
FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
California’s Newsom starts tour to boost red-state Democrats
Alabama forward Brandon Miller dribbles in the first half of a second-round college basketball...
AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft
Driver Bubba Wallace in his car before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Bubba Wallace rebuilds confidence on track, community off it