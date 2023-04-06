Columbus City Council meeting in executive session; discussing potential litigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council is meeting today to discuss litigation within the Columbus Police Department.

Their executive session starts at 3 p.m.

This meeting comes the day after the city council initially set a date of April 5 to terminate the employment of Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

The severance package offered was not signed. That package listed a one-time lump sum of $250,000.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon fired back with a nearly $650,000, which is a number based on his current salary over the next five years, $200,000 for compensatory damages under the equal protection clause, attorney’s fees of $15,000, among the list of other items listed.

