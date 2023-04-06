Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
1 man dead following Old Buena Vista Rd. shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes
Multiple defendants in court after charged with organized gang crimes
handcuffs
1 suspect arrested in March 2022 shooting on Armour Road in Columbus

Latest News

An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the...
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs