‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - ‘’I’ll never forget it,” says Martha Menefield.

Back in November of 2022, Martha Menefield was arrested for failure to pay a $77 bill for trash pickup. Police showed up issuing a warrant for her arrest.

Menefield says, “Never ever not ever will forget the handcuffs. I can’t take being in that cage, but those handcuffs and they handcuff you at the front door and put you in that police car, I’ll never forget it ever.”

Menefield says her arrest is something that still makes her emotional. “I think about it now sometimes, and I just go to crying because they hurt my feelings. That’s only thing I could say that my feelings was hurt you know.”

Houston Rapper Trae the Truth found out about Martha’s ordeal through social media. He says it was something that made him angry.

“So with her feelings being hurt like that it’s like she honestly didn’t know what to do you know, and for me it at that point I felt like I just needed to protect her in some way,” says Trae the Truth.

Trae the Truth traveled over 700 miles from Houston to Valley Alabama around the end of last year and took her shopping at Walmart allowing Menefield to choose anything she wanted in the store.

“I said this right here this is something else you know so he came and ask me again he said get whatever you want to out of here he said don’t worry about it. I said won’t , I said this is just not real,” Martha Menefield said.

Trae Tha Truth says while shopping she mentioned she would love to have a recliner. At that moment Menefield did not know what was in store for her.

“What I did was I teamed up in Houston with bell furniture, and we furnished her house you know we got her actually she got maybe four or five recliners now you know new beds dressers kitchen I mean, dining room sets you know it’s just different stuff.”

Trae says they aren’t stopping there after finding out Mrs. Menefield does not have central air or heating, he is now currently working to give her home an entire makeover.

“And every time it rains, it floods in her house, so even though we put new stuff in there, it floods in there. So now I’m trying to find a contractor with the heart that I got that understand it’s about trying to help our people, you know, because that could be one of our grandmothers or one our relatives. So I’m looking for a contractor that I could just pay for the materials, and we come together and just trying to redo a house as much as possible.”

If you or someone you know is a contractor or is interested in helping Martha Menefield you can contact Tra Tha Truth at 832-240-6656.

